Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

