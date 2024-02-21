Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

