Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 14,674 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in News by 2,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after buying an additional 4,563,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
News Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.35.
News Dividend Announcement
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Stories
