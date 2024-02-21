Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,976 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.