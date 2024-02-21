Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 5,648 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.8 %

SMG stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

