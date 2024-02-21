Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,834. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

