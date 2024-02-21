Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $319,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,765.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,567.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,534.38. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,312.00 and a 52-week high of $1,809.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.