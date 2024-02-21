Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

