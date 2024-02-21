Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,765,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 861,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock worth $207,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

