Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 9,837 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 176,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

