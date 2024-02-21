Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,173 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

