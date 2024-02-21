Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

