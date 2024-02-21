Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

