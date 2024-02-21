Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in New York Times by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 763,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

