Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 3,031 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

