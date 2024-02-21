Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 5,982 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cactus by 54.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

