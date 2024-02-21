Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 713 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $127.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.