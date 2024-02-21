Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $355.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $364.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.78.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

