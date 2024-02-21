Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,759 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,311. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

