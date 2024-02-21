Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $347.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.95. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

