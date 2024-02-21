Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $411.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

