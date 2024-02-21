Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.51.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

