Pearl River Capital LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $81,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

