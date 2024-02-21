Pearl River Capital LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

