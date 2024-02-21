Pearl River Capital LLC Has $682,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after buying an additional 461,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 19.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

