Pearl River Capital LLC Has $689,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

