Pearl River Capital LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 292,324 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $149.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

