Pearl River Capital LLC Has $881,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,932,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

