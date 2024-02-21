Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.4 %

URBN stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

