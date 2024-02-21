Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $829,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $251.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.30 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $255.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

