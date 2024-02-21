Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $317.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

