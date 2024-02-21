Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after buying an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

