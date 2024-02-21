Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

