Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.