Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

