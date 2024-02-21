Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.