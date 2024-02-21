Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,742 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $40,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 70,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 47.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $24,690,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.