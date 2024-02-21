Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

