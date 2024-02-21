Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 65.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in C3.ai by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

