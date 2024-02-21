Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

