Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,400 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,889,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 328,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 888,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BNS opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

