Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,945 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.00. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

