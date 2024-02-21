Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,499 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 17.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bumble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Bumble stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

