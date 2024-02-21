Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $463,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $242.88 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

