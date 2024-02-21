Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,067,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 234,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,134,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

WELL opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

