Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $581.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $547.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.56 and its 200 day moving average is $498.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.