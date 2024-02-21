Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 23,295 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

