Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALV opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

