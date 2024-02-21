Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 62 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total transaction of $3,762,530.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $53,775,515. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6,443.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,000.90 and a one year high of $7,617.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

