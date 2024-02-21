Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %
CB opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
