Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

